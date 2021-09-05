Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SMT stock opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.