Qcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $429.60 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $71.25 million and $429.60 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.05 or 0.07605322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,849.35 or 1.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.00968679 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

