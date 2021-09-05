QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.82

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 5017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the first quarter worth about $8,288,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of QIWI by 103.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the first quarter worth about $3,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QIWI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of QIWI by 1,021.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 129,864 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

