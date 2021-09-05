QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stake Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 34.5% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 245,250 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

