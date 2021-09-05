Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

