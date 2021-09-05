Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $129.00 at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $116.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.