Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.

PWR stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

