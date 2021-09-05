QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $44.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611,968. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56. QuantumScape has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $132.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,957 shares of company stock worth $20,219,492.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 67.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 59.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.