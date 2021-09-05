Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Down 0.5%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) shares dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 149.95 ($1.96). Approximately 3,182,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,625,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.65 ($1.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.18%.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

