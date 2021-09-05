Qwertycoin (QWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $91.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $655,215.89 and approximately $91.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

