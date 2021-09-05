Rai Reflex Index Trading Down 1.4% This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $62.48 million and $1.36 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00154081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00228073 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.57 or 0.07765116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.07 or 0.99919440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00972483 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,981,741 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

