Raiden Network Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.87 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $38.48 million and $1.87 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00491986 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

