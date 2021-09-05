Rainicorn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $35.31 million and $1.02 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00158845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00227789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.83 or 0.07883898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.44 or 0.99875225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00989376 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

