Ramaco Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of METC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $432.71 million, a P/E ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

