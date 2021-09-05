Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $26.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,602. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

