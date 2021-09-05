Raul J. Fernandez Acquires 1,324 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 575 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $20,033.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

NYSE:DXC opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after buying an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

