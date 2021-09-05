Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Raven Industries worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,943 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,754,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.35 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.