Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Reading International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 200.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.