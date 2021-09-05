Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 144,483 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE remained flat at $$46.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

