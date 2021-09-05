Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 40,376 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 443,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

