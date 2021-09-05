Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Regis were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 348.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Regis in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regis by 18.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Regis by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Regis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

RGS opened at $4.93 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $176.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.84.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.