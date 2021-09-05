Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 33,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $42.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

