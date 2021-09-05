REPO Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $81,022.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00156223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00236052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.99 or 0.07890910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.28 or 0.99861437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00988127 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

