Reviewing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get loanDepot alerts:

1.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for loanDepot and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 109.65%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than CCUR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.57 N/A N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Summary

loanDepot beats CCUR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.