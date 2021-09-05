Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Revolve Group worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,245,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,774,945 shares of company stock worth $111,721,495. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $60.40 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.