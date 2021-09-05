Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,869 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,127,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 45.0% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,119. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

