Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Brixmor Property Group worth $19,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.