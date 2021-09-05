Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $35,998,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.34 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.