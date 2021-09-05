Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Commerce Bancshares worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.53 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

