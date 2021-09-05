Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

