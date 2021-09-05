Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ITT were worth $21,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

