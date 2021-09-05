RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,710 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $329,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.