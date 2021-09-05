RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 907,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $98,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,139. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

