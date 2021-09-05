RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 59.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 20.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,700. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

