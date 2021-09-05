RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $538.23 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 10.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 4.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $538,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

