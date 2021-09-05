RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 560,455 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,946,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 1.33% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $482,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

