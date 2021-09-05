RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 728 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $23,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.