Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00.

TSE STN opened at C$62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$63.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.17.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

