Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 3,338,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.