Roblox Co.’s (NYSE:RBLX) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. Roblox had issued 198,917,280 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,951,277,600 based on an initial share price of $45.00. After the end of Roblox’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $82.87 on Friday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,302 shares of company stock worth $53,573,956 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

