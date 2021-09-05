Robust Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,517.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $51,517.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $32.57 or 0.00064000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Robust Token has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00234480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.73 or 0.07840818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.57 or 1.00024864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.00982308 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,911 coins and its circulating supply is 34,461 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

