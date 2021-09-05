Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $486.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

