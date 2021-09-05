Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,361 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $572,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.