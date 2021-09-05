Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 469 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 119.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $2,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock valued at $97,197,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

