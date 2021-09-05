Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 469 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $27,590,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pulmonx by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 592,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock valued at $97,197,634 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

