Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 4,201 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $507,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.