Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €161.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €197.25 ($232.06).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €174.35. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.