Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,492 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 1,570.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,186.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Universal Logistics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 30.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULH opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

