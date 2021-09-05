Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000.

JAGG stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

