Royal Bank of Canada Has $42,000 Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 1,570.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 22.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after buying an additional 125,717 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 127,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 58.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $580.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

